Bara Hindu Rao Hospital designated Covid-19 facility as Delhi gets battle ready

Hindu Rao Hospital will have to now provide all its beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the capital. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In an effort to augment Delhi’s health infrastructure to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government on Sunday designated Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in North Delhi, a Covid-19 facility, reports PTI.

Hospital’s medical superintendent has been directed to make all hospital beds available to admit coronavirus patients.

The development is in line with several other measures taken in the last 24 hours to meet the twin objectives of containing the spread of the deadly contagion and upgrading the capital’s capacity to handle positive cases that are likely to touch 5.5 lakh mark by the end of July 31, according to an estimate mentioned on record by the Delhi government. Delhi would need around one lakh beds for Covid-19 patients in such a scenario.

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and other officials to assess Delhi’s preparedness to combat the disease.

The meeting was called in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging concerns over Delhi’s handling of the pandemic in the wake of Supreme Court’s criticism of inhumane treatment of bodies of patients in Delhi hospitals and reports of their inability to cope up with the influx of positive patients.

A decision has been taken to constitute a joint team of experts from the Centre and the Delhi government for inspection of the national capital’s health facilities. The team will prepare a report based on its survey which will be submitted to the Union home and health ministry for further action.

Centre has also promised Delhi government to provide with all necessary resources to deal with the recent surge and the future requirements in line with the projections.

Delhi currently has the second most number of cases after Maharashtra. Its tally of coronavirus cases stands at 38,958 including 14,945 who have been cured or discharged. The death toll in the national capital is 1,271.

In other measures announced today, four IAS officers including two from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and two from Arunachal Pradesh have been transferred to the national capital to aid in government’s containment efforts.

In addition to the above, Union home ministry has also ordered attachment of two senior IAS officers -- SCL Das and SS Yadav -- from the central government to the Delhi government.

For the specific purpose of increasing the number of beds for treatment of coronavirus cases, 500 railway coaches that have been converted into covid patient treatment wards will be made available to the administration.

These coaches have the capacity for 8,000 beds and are equipped with necessary medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

The city currently has 9,816 dedicated Covid-19 beds in combined facilities owned by the state and the private sector. 5,399 of these beds are currently occupied as per data released by the health department.

The Delhi government has also started the process to identify community halls and stadiums which can be converted into makeshift Covid-19 hospitals.

Work has begun to erect a 10,000-bed temporary hospital in the premises of a spiritual organization--Radha Soami Satsang Beas-- on the Delhi-Haryana border in South Delhi.