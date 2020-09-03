Bars to open in Delhi on a trial basis from Sept 9

The announcement was made on a day when Delhi reported 2,737 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 67 days, but could be attributed to increased testing in the Capital, where a record 32,834 tests were carried out on Wednesday. (File photo for representation)

Restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels in Delhi will be allowed to serve liquor on a trial basis between September 9 and 30 as lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Thursday cleared the city administration’s proposal to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to dine-in customers.

The order came with stringent safety protocols and restrictions on the intake of customers that will have to be followed in all restaurants, pubs, clubs, bars and hotels. None of these will, however, be allowed to open in containment zones. Delhi has 922 containment zones, as of Thursday.

The announcement was made on a day when Delhi reported 2,737 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 67 days, but could be attributed to increased testing in the Capital, where a record 32,834 tests were carried out on Wednesday.

“The LG (lieutenant governor) has approved the proposal, but all such facilities will have to follow very stringent SOPs failing which strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the district and excise officials against the owner and manager of the said facility. Besides, it will also lead to sealing of the premises forthwith and cancellation of the excise license,” the LG’s office said.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday mandated bars in restaurants, hotels and clubs to allow customers only up to 50% of seating capacity to ensure adherence to social distancing norms. It stated that no standing customer shall be served and only asymptomatic guests and staff will be allowed. For entry, wearing masks, thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be mandatory.

Baijal’s approval came five days after the central government on Saturday allowed bars to resume operations across the country, even as it gave states the discretion to decide whether they wanted to permit them or not based on the prevailing Covid-19 situation. In the Unlock 4 national guidelines, the Centre had kept bars out of the list of places and activities that remained prohibited, thereby allowing them to resume operations.

On August 20, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia directed excise officials to furnish “necessary permission” so that liquor could be served at restaurants as part of dine-in services and in hotel rooms. He said the decision was taken keeping “revenue implications” in mind.

But, the excise department had then responded to Sisodia, saying the proposal would need the approval of the DDMA, headed by the LG.

Restaurant owners and associations welcomed the move and said most facilities would choose not to open the dance floors in pubs and bars for the time being to ensure physical distancing and prevent violations of any rule laid down by the DDMA.

Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said the decision was significant because under the Unlock 3 guidelines, bars were specifically not allowed to resume operations.

“This is a fantastic move and perhaps the first concrete step towards giving the sector some life in Delhi. Finally, we have good news after almost six months. Now, we need to work on building consumer confidence to trigger consumption with all safety norms in place. Not just the owners and the lakhs of employees engaged in this sector, but this news will also please the people of Delhi,” he said.

When asked about the stringent norms put in place by the DDMA, Katriar said, “The norms are fine and can be complied with. Even as dine-in facilities were allowed to resume, there were several bars and pubs in Delhi that were shut all this while only because bars were not allowed.”

Vinod Giri, director-general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said it will help in the liquidation of inventory with bars, hotels and restaurants, which were locked up for all these months.

“Though this sector accounts for less than 10% of liquor sales, its rejuvenation is a major psychological milestone on the road back to normalcy in Delhi. In our estimates, 15,000 cases of liquor are locked up in inventory with bars and restaurants, and liquidation of that will be a great relief to the hospitality sector. It will also help in dealing with the livelihood crisis which the workers were facing due to closure of this particular business,” Giri said.

The SOP mandates that bars and restaurants conduct frequent sanitisation of the premises. The staff will have to wear masks and gloves and the facility will have to ensure proper disposal of these items. While only asymptomatic staff will be allowed to report to work, it will be mandatory for all such facilities to put up posters and other audio-visual information on preventive measures for Covid-19.