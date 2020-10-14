Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Baseless, irrelevant attack on creative expression: India’s top Ad bodies support Tanishq

Baseless, irrelevant attack on creative expression: India’s top Ad bodies support Tanishq

Several people criticised the jewelry brand’s withdrawal of advertisement, saying that the company was succumbing to extremists.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A still from the controversial Tanishq advertisement (Screengrab)

The jewelry brand Tanishq took down its advertisement about a Muslim family preparing for a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law after it received criticism on social media. A decision which was not welcomed by many.

Calls to boycott the company over the advertisement took over social media with some accusing the brand of promoting “Love Jihad”.

The ad, which was put up with the tagline: “A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions and cultures”, was taken down minutes after it went live. The brand even withdrew the advertisement from television channels after outrage. In a statement on Tuesday, Tanishq said it withdrew the ad due to “hurt sentiments, and the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff”.

Several people criticised the jewelry brand’s withdrawal of advertisement, saying that the company was succumbing to extremists.



“Its capitulation points to the pervasive atmosphere of fear and intimidation that some have unleashed in the country,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.

Now India’s top advertising bodies, The Advertising Club has come out in support of the brand and said that the advertisement does not break any “ethical standards, is not derogatory to any person, organisation or religion and done not hurt any national sentiment.”

“Such baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression is extremely concerning and we together stand by the team of Tanishq and against such aggression,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“After review by our internal team consisting of multi-sectoral experts, we have come to a clear consensus that the advertisement breaks no ethical standards, is not derogatory to any person, organisaton or religion and done not hurt any national sentiment,” the statement read.

“In continuance with its tradition, the Advertising Club upholds the primacy of creative freedom as a fundamental right of the Marketing and Advertising-fraternity and hence disapprove of the approach to stymie that freedom,” it further said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
Oct 14, 2020 22:39 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 14, 2020 22:36 IST

latest news

Two held for gangrape of 13-year-old girl in Ghaziabad
Oct 14, 2020 23:13 IST
Discom threatens to cut power to 65k streetlights over non-payment of dues in Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 23:13 IST
Extortion threat ends in owner’s murder, 35-year-old woman arrested
Oct 14, 2020 23:12 IST
Covid Fight: 10 technologies developed for disinfection
Oct 14, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.