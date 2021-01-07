Bastar man marries 2 women on same day, wives say they are ‘very happy’

The marriage ceremony, which took place on January 5, was attended by about 500 people. Seen here is Chandu Maurya getting married. (HT Photo)

He fell in love. He then decided to marry. He fell in love with two women. He then married both women. On the same day, at the same ceremony in front of friends, well wishers and with some music to go with the celebrations.

The marriage ceremony, which took place on January 5, was attended by about 500 people. The wedding video and invitation card of Chandu Maurya’s marriage function has gone viral on social media.

It all started three years ago, when 24-year-old Chandu Maurya, a marginal farmer and labourer of a remote village of Maoist-affected Bastar district, went to install electricity poles in Tokapal area. There the man met 21-year-old tribal girl Sundari Kashyap and both fell in love. They then kept in touch over phone calls and planned to marry.

A year later, 20-year-old Haseena Baghel reached Chandu’s village Tikralohnga to attend a relative’s marriage. Chandu fell in love again.

When Haseena expressed her love, Chandu confessed that he was already in a relationship but Haseena insisted that they keep in touch over the phone.

“Both Haseena and Sundari came to know about each other and agreed to have a relationship with me. We were in touch over the phone but one day Haseena landed at my home to live with me. When Sundari came to know that Haseena is here, she also came to me. And since then, we started living in the same house like a family,” Chandu, who lives with his parents and two siblings, told Hindustan Times.

A few months later, the villagers and the family member started questioning the live-in relationship of Chandu with the two women and it was then that he decided to marry both of them.

“Fed-up with the questions, I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever,” said Chandu.

The family members of Haseena came to attend the marriage ceremony but Sundari’s family skipped the function, said Chandu.

Sudari, however, has expressed hope that her parents will come around.

“They (parents) are not happy with me today but things will change. Both Haseena and me are very happy with Chandu and his family and will live with him forever,” said Sundari.