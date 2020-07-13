Battling surge in infections, Karnataka reports more active cases than Delhi and Gujarat: Covid-19 state tally

A health worker uses an infrared thermometer thermal screen a man during swab sample collection for coronavirus testing in Gurugram, Haryana. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, states are also seeing a rapid rise in patients who are beating the deadly contagion and recovering from the infection. The south Indian state of Karnataka is one where active cases of Covid-19 are more than what is being reported in some of the worst affected states like Gujarat, and Delhi.

Karnataka has reported 38,843 total Covid-19 cases of which 22,750 are active cases - more than Delhi (19,155) and Gujarat (10,613). Active cases stand for the number of Covid-19 patients at present, excluding those who have recovered from the infection and fatalities. Overtaking Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka is now the fifth worst-affected state in the country.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday jumped to 878,254, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health. So far, 553,470 people have beaten the disease across India while the death toll stands at 23,174.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 254,427 on Monday. Over 140,325 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 10,289 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 138,470 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,966 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 89,532.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 112,494 on Monday. As many as 89,968 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,371 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 41,820 on Monday. The state has seen 29,162 people recover from coronavirus while 2,045 people have died.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 38,843 coronavirus cases till date and is now the fifth worst-affected state overtaking Uttar Pradesh. While 684 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 15,409 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 36,476 while the number of recoveries has touched 23,334. The state’s death toll stands at 934.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 34,671 coronavirus cases. While 22,482 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 356 in the state.

West Bengal

As many as 30,013 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 18,581 recover from coronavirus while 932 people have been killed.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 29,168 Covid-19 patients till date. While 15,412 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 328.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 24,392 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 510 while 18,103 patients have recovered.

Other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 21,240. Over 17,632 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has crossed 16,42, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 10,000.

In Odisha, cases have crossed 13,000 while Assam has reported over 16,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 7,821, and the number of cases in Kerala stands at 7,873. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,537 cases. In Jharkhand, coronavirus cases inch toward 4,000-mark.

Chandigarh, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.