Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research but warns it’s not a ‘magic bullet’

BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research but warns it’s not a ‘magic bullet’

The BCG vaccine is usually given at the time of the birth of a child to prevent tuberculosis. The research says that the BCG vaccine helps develop immunity against various other infectious diseases.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker arranges BCG vaccine in a box, at Kings Institute in Chennai. (PTI File Photo)

Scientists have found that the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin or BCG slows down the rate of infection and death of the coronavirus disease. The research says that the effect is very prominent in the first 30 days of the BCG vaccination.

The research comes as countries race to find a vaccine for Covid-19, which has devastated almost the entire globe.

The study, published in one of the journals of non-profit American Association for the Advancement of Science, says that the United States - the worst-affected country by Covid-19 - would not have such a high fatality rate if the government there had instituted mandatory BCG vaccination several decades ago.

The findings suggest that BCG vaccination policies can be effective in fight against Covid-19. The BCG vaccine is usually given at the time of the birth of a child to prevent tuberculosis. The research says that the BCG vaccine helps develop immunity against various other infectious diseases, perhaps including Covid-19.



The experts analysed daily rate of increase of confirmed cases in 135 countries and deaths in 134 countries in the first 30-day period of each country’s outbreak. It was seen that “mandatory BCG vaccination correlated with a flattening of the curve in the spread of Covid-19”.

However, the researchers did not portray the BCG vaccine as “magic bullet” against Covid-19, and said more analysis is needed.

There are nearly 100 vaccine candidates for Covid-19 which are at different stages of research and trials across the world. In India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday that 16 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development.

“The BCG vaccine is undergoing phase 3 trial, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine is in phase I/II trial and 4 vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of pre-clinical study,” he said.

Vardhan said that five good clinical laboratory practice clinical trial sites have been developed and six animal models for vaccine development studies are also ready.

The minister also announced the completion of pan-India 1000 genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Aug 02, 2020 14:52 IST
Despite Covid-19 threat, Black voters wary of voting by mail in 2020 US polls
Aug 02, 2020 14:52 IST
Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market
Aug 02, 2020 14:45 IST
Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune
Aug 02, 2020 14:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.