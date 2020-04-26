Sections
‘Be a Covid warrior’: PM Modi urges people on Mann ki Baat

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

A municipal corporation worker sanitizes a temple on Purulia Road during lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Diwakar Prasad / HT Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to contribute on the government’s digital platform for those who are on the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Prime Minister, on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, said the government has linked volunteers of various social organisations, representatives of the civil society and the local administration on the website covidwarriors.gov.in.

PM Modi pointed out that in a short time, doctors, nurses, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, NCC and NSS and professionals from various fields are among the 1.25 crore people who have come together through this portal.

“They have made this portal their own… These people are contributing significantly towards preparation and implementation of a crisis-management plan,” he said on his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme.



“Even you can serve the nation by associating with covidwarriors.gov.in and become a Covid warrior. Friends, every difficult situation, every battle gives us some lessons and teaches us something, open up avenues of possibilities and guide us toward new goals,” he said.

The resolve displayed by Indians during this tough time has led to a new change in India, the prime minister said.

During his address, Modi also praised the billions of Indians and said: “India’s fight against corona is truly people-driven.

“It is being fought by the people and the administration in close collaboration. A vast country like India, which is striving for development, fighting a decisive battle against poverty, this is the only option to win the war against corona,” PM Modi said.

“We are fortunate that the entire country, with each of its citizen, is leading and fighting this war as soldiers,” he said.

