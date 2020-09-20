Sections
Home / India News / Be assured, MSP will continue, says Rajnath Singh on farm bills

Be assured, MSP will continue, says Rajnath Singh on farm bills

With all the ongoing uproar over farm bills that were passed in the Upper House of Parliament on Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh at a press conference assured farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

“I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue. These will never be removed at any cost,” the defence minister said at the press conference.

Apart from Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawarchand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also attended the press conference.

At the media briefing, Rajnath Singh strongly asserted that such conduct by Opposition parties was not expected in a healthy democracy.



The government has been on the receiving end ever since the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were approved in Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Condemning Opposition’s ruckus in Parliament, Rajnath Singh said, “What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum.”

The government says the farm bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments.

