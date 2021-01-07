Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu

A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visit a bird flu-affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district on Thursday. (PTI)

As several states are reporting a sudden outbreak of bird flu, the Centre on Thursday confirmed that bird flu has been reported in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh so far, but all states should be prepared for any eventuality.

States have been told to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. They have also been asked to create awareness among public that it is safe to consume poultry products after following boiling/cooking procedures.

The Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying held a meeting with the states to understand the status of the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) and to suggest measures for control, containment and prevention of spread of the disease, an official statement said.

A three-member central team on Thursday took a stock of the situation in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala where over 43,000 ducks have been killed to contain the H5N8 strain. An unusual mortality of poultry, crows, migratory birds has been reported from Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

“So far, the disease has been confirmed only from four states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh). Culling operations are underway in the affected districts of Kerala,” the statement said.

Punjab government on Thursday said there has been no report of bird flu. Delhi government and Noida administration too confirmed that no cases have been reported so far.

“States were requested to be prepared for any eventuality of avian influenza and were requested to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations,” the statement said.

Besides ensuring collection of representative samples and timely submission to the designated laboratories (RDDLs/CDDL/ICAR-NIHSAD), the Centre has asked state animal husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance on the outbreak and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

“Awareness among poultry farmers and the general public (consumers of eggs and chicken) about the disease is of foremost importance. So states have been asked to quell consumer reactions, affected by rumours and increase awareness regarding safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption following boiling / cooking procedures,” the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)