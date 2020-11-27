Be serious, don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari at HTLS 2020

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who had contracted the coronavirus disease in September, said on Friday people must take preventive measure like wearing masks and maintaining distance, seriously to keep Covid-19 away. “First of all using masks is very important. My only suggestion to people is that be serious. Don’t take it lightly. On a flight, going to the market, on the road, take these preventive measure. Life is very important,” the Union minister for road transport and highways and MSMEs said while speaking with Zakka Jacob, managing editor of CNN-News18, at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Gadkari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease in September after he attended the monsoon session of Parliament. “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive,” Gadkari had tweeted. “I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he had said.