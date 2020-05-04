Sections
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal

The Central team complained about the “limited field visits” facilitated by the state government.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:09 IST

By Written by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central team alleged that their experience in Bengal contrasts with the experience of the IMCTs in other states. (Samir Jana/ HT photo)

Alleging “discrepancy” in numbers and blaming low surveillance and tracking, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) blamed the West Bengal state government for having the highest mortality rate of 12.8 percent for coronavirus in the country against just 816 Covid patients.

“The state government has taken an antagonistic view to the IMCT and has not supported the IMCT in the performance of its duties,” read the report.

The team further alleged that their experience in Bengal contrasts with the experience of the IMCTs in other states.



“The mortality rate of 12.8 % is by far the highest in the country. This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing and weak surveillance and tracking,” the report noted.

The team said they will be submitting the report to the union home ministry later today.

“A discrepancy has been brought out in the number of Covid cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the government of India, said the report.

“While the state has claimed very high level of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown or results made available,” it added.

