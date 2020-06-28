Beating Covid, lifting economy our two main goals, says Modi

Defeating the coronavirus disease and strengthening the economy should be the two focal points as India gradually lifts restrictions on movement and activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, appealing to people to remain vigilant, use masks and follow social distancing rules to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“...the country has moved out of the lockdown phase to the unlock phase. During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points — defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it...,” Modi, who has earlier spoken of striking a balance between lives and livelihood, said in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

“Only your alertness can save you from corona. Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home...,” he told the countrymen at a time the country is witnessing a steady rise in fresh infections.

India recorded 19,541 fresh cases on Sunday. 16,481 people have died in the country due to the infection.

After 68 days of lockdown since March 25, India entered the “Unlock 1” phase in June, allowing the resumption of shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and religious places. Before that, the government allowed the gradual opening of shops, and partial passenger railway services and domestic air travel.

A call is expected on the reopening of educational institutes in July in the second phase. And in the third phase, the government will decide on resuming international air travel, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, bars, and auditoriums, among others.

While releasing the guidelines for “Unlock 1” in May-end, the government said the plan will have an “economic focus” as it looked to bring stalled businesses back on track and bolster the third largest economy in Asia, which is in the grip of a slowdown due to the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown prompted by the pandemic.

“...during this unlock phase, many other things are getting unlocked, which had hitherto, shackled the country for decades,” Modi said, referring to the reform measures his government has okayed in the fields of agriculture, space, mining, and other sectors.

Not just the pandemic, he said, the country has had to face several other challenges in the recent times. “A few days ago, our east coast had to face the fury of cyclone Amphan; on the west coast, it was cyclone Nisarga. In many states, farmers had to bear the brunt of swarming locusts... many parts of the country have been witnessing intermittent earthquakes,” Modi added.

But he stressed that India always transformed adversities into stepping stones to success. “...For centuries, myriad tyrants invaded India, pushing her to the edge of such an abyss of adversities that people once used to feel that the very idea, the fabric of Bharat would be wiped out: her culture would be annihilated. But India overcame the scourge, and more gloriously so,” Modi said.