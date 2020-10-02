‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday trained guns on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying people have been waiting for results of the agency’s inquiry into the case.

“Did #SushantSinghRajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The central agency took over the investigation from the Mumbai Police in late August on the directions of the Supreme Court after a brief period of a war of words between the Maharashtra and Bihar governments over the actor’s death in June.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur had said earlier this week. Gaur’s remark came days after Rajput’s family expressed displeasure over the pace of the probe into the 34-year-old’s death.

The Mumbai Police were earlier probing the death. It had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and had said that the actor died by suicide. However, Rajput’s family was not satisfied with their investigation following which the actor’s father KK Rajput filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of driving his son to suicide.

A Bihar team then arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case which led to a war of words between the two state governments.

CBI has till now questioned several people including Chakroborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, his roommate Siddharth Pitani and his former manager Samuel Miranda. The agency also made several visits to the late actor’s apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra where he was found dead on June 14.

It also sought assistance from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the case following which a five-member forensic team was constituted to look into the autopsy files related to Rajput’s death.

The CBI is probing the actor’s death while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the money laundering and drug-related angles in the case respectively. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and several others have been arrested by NCB in connection with its probe into the case.