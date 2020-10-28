Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Before PM’s visit, Tejashwi asks key questions on Bihar’s development, migration woes

Before PM’s visit, Tejashwi asks key questions on Bihar’s development, migration woes

The opposition leader wondered whether the PM would talk on the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case and also sought to know why the construction of a super specialty hospital at Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur was not fulfilled and appointment of doctors not made.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:01 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy, Hindustan Times Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls in Bhagalpur district. (ANI PHOTO.)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second leg of campaigning in Patna and north Bihar districts, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday put forth questions in the public domain on various issues regarding the state’s development and promises made by the BJP-JD (U) led NDA government.

In the first question, he asked, the PM should answer why the announcement of construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga was made just before the election even though the project was announced way back in 2015.

The opposition leader wondered whether the PM would talk on the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case and also sought to know why the construction of a super specialty hospital at Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur was not fulfilled and appointment of doctors not made.

He also put forth a question to the PM about why migrants were stopped from coming to Bihar during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and why migration has remained unabated in the state in the last 15 years of NDA rule.

Besides, he also said the PM should give a reply as to why Bihar continues to have such a huge unemployed workforce and how many jobs had been generated in Bihar during the six year tenure of the NDA government at the Centre and 15 years of rule in Bihar.

Later in the evening, Tejashwi took potshots at the state government accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not setting up good schools and ignoring higher education facility citing it as a reason for the migration of students to other states and flight of capital from Bihar in the education sector. “If Bihar had good education facilities, why would students go out of the state? People of the state are spending big money for education of their wards in other states,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Oct 27, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against MI: Kohli likely to make three changes
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
Netizens find this video showing making of a traditional teapot soothing
Oct 28, 2020 00:26 IST
GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area
Oct 28, 2020 00:17 IST
CBI court issues notice to Hooda, Vora in AJL plot allotment case
Oct 28, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.