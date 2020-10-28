Before PM’s visit, Tejashwi asks key questions on Bihar’s development, migration woes

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second leg of campaigning in Patna and north Bihar districts, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday put forth questions in the public domain on various issues regarding the state’s development and promises made by the BJP-JD (U) led NDA government.

In the first question, he asked, the PM should answer why the announcement of construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga was made just before the election even though the project was announced way back in 2015.

The opposition leader wondered whether the PM would talk on the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case and also sought to know why the construction of a super specialty hospital at Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur was not fulfilled and appointment of doctors not made.

He also put forth a question to the PM about why migrants were stopped from coming to Bihar during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and why migration has remained unabated in the state in the last 15 years of NDA rule.

Besides, he also said the PM should give a reply as to why Bihar continues to have such a huge unemployed workforce and how many jobs had been generated in Bihar during the six year tenure of the NDA government at the Centre and 15 years of rule in Bihar.

Later in the evening, Tejashwi took potshots at the state government accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not setting up good schools and ignoring higher education facility citing it as a reason for the migration of students to other states and flight of capital from Bihar in the education sector. “If Bihar had good education facilities, why would students go out of the state? People of the state are spending big money for education of their wards in other states,” he said.