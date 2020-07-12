Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and his supporting legislators in the state may have left Jaipur on Saturday, setting off alarm bells about a split in the Congress party in the state, but he had tried to warn the top brass two weeks ago.

Hindustan Times has cofirmed from leaders of both sides that Pilot came to Delhi and had a special one on one meeting with senior leader Ahmed Patel to discuss this issue. In the meeting, Pilot told the senior leader known to be a close aide of party president, Sonia Gandhi, that his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had gone too far.

“There were a long list of grievances that he spoke about,’’ said one leader aware of developments. However, it is unclear if there was any follow-up action to that meeting. Pilot also met other senior leaders like general secretary in charge of organisation, KC Venugopal

The two leaders have had a rivalry that’s well known in party circles. When Congress won the 2018 elections by 107 in the 200 strong assembly, the fight between the two factions came to the fore as Pilot refused to sit back after having worked as the state president and claiming the victory as part of his efforts. Gehlot dug in his heels as well and finally then party chief Rahul Gandhi found a middle path where he made Pilot the deputy chief minister.

However, as one leader pointed out, this turned out to be more on paper than in reality.

“The deputy chief minister had limited powers and wouldn’t be consulted on any decisions in the state. Most of the times he found out about cabinet decisions from media reports,’’ said one leader who didn’t want to be identified.

While it is unclear what emerged from the Delhi meeting, as both Ahmed Patel and Sachin Pilot were unavailable for comments, senior leaders are now speaking out. Congress MP and former minister Kapil Sibal tweeted, ``Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?’’