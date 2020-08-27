Sections
Home / India News / Beheaded body of woman found in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, victim unidentified

Jharkhand police suspect the woman could have been killed somewhere else and then dumped at a far off place to throw off investigations.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:17 IST

By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Police is waiting for the post-mortem report for further clues on the murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A beheaded body of a woman in her mid-twenties was found in a forest area in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The body and the head of the lady were found in two separate places at Sita-Nala forest area in Ranchi’s Sonahatu block. Though the police are yet to establish her identity, the woman appears to be married as she was found wearing a Mangalsutra.

Police are suspecting either family dispute or rape to be a reason behind the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Meanwhile, we are also ascertaining the identity of the lady. It is possible that she was killed somewhere else and her body was thrown here,” said officer in-charge of Sonahatu police station, Manohar Karmali.



“The body of the lady was found on Wednesday. Since then, we are trying to ascertain her identity. We visited two to three villages asking people about her identity but nobody in two three villages recognized her,” he added.

