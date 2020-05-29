Sections
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama's head, dies at 89

Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89

An ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, Daruwalla once admitted his whole family is into astrology.

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A file photo of Bejan Daruwalla .(Photo credit:bejandaruwalla.com)

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday evening, his family said. He was 89.

His son Nastur Daruwalla, speaking to PTI, denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said. The Apollo Hospital in the city confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment, reported PTI.

“Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti....,” tweeted Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

An ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, Daruwalla once admitted his whole family is into astrology.



Daruwalla, says his website, was once asked by the Dalai Lama to put his hand on the Tibetan spiritual leader’s head at the India International Centre in Delhi.

Among his most famous predictions is the one about Narendra Modi beating his competitors hands down to “win the game”. He the prediction just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Narendra Modi’s Moon and Mars are together. Moon is for popularity and Mars is for energy. The combination of two makes him a winning material. For all these reasons, Narendra Modi will win the game,” was his prediction ahead of the polls.

