Sections
Home / India News / Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi latest attack on govt

Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi latest attack on govt

The former Congress president’s tweet came after the railways ministry said the Indian Railways generated Rs 429.90 crore revenue through fares collected for Shramik Special trains till July 9.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attached a report about the railways’ revenue along with his tweet. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been lashing out at the Centre relentlessly, on Saturday attacked the “anti-poor” government for what he said was earning a profit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former Congress president’s tweet came after the railways ministry said the Indian Railways generated Rs 429.90 crore revenue through fares collected for Shramik Special trains till July 9.

“There are ‘clouds’ of the disease, people are in trouble, one can make benefits - the anti-poor government is earning by turning a disaster into profit,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

He also attached a report about the railways’ revenue along with his tweet.



The railways started operating the trains from May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in cities back to their villages after the national lockdown.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A senior ministry official said on condition of anonymity, that the national carrier, however, spent around Rs 2400 crore in operating Shramik Trains, adding that the revenue generated “should be taken as receipt only in lieu of expenses incurred by the railways in running of Shramik trains”.

The ministry had said in June said the average cost of fares for migrants aboard Shramik Special trains was Rs 600 and added that it spent around Rs 3,400 per person to operate the train.

Railways operated 4,496 special trains between May 1 and July 9, ferrying 6.3 million people.

Gandhi has been leading his party’s attack on the Centre over a number of issues, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the border standoff with China, for some time now.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jones highlights ‘India’s biggest problem’ while addressing MSD’s comeback
Jul 25, 2020 11:01 IST
Amit requests ‘big guys’ to support hair, spot boys as work resumes
Jul 25, 2020 10:49 IST
Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat’s father dies of Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 10:48 IST
Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19
Jul 25, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.