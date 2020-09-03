Sections
Home / India News / Bengal Assembly session reduced to two days amid Covid-19 pandemic

Bengal Assembly session reduced to two days amid Covid-19 pandemic

Legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on September 8 and 9 for which a medical camp will be set up at the premises.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The West Bengal legislative assembly will hold a short two-day monsoon session on September 9 and 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on September 8 and 9 for which a medical camp will be set up at the premises, said speaker Biman Banerjee. Only those testing negative will be given clearance to enter the building.

Also read: AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse

“The legislators will have to maintain distance and occupy specific seats earmarked for them. Elderly legislators will seat in the main hall and younger members will be asked to sit in the galleries. We will not be able to accommodate all journalists as many seats in the media gallery have to be kept empty to ensure social distancing,” said Banerjee.

No guests will be allowed during the session and vehicles have to be parked outside the main premises, the speaker said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Sep 03, 2020 17:43 IST
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Sep 03, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

‘CSK incident taught us it can happen to anyone’: Ness Wadia
Sep 03, 2020 18:54 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school
Sep 03, 2020 18:49 IST
Music is all about change and change is the only constant: Sulaiman
Sep 03, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.