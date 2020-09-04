Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bengal BJP chief says TMC govt’s days are numbered

Bengal BJP chief says TMC govt’s days are numbered

BJP launched its ‘save democracy’ programme on Friday.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

President of West Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh. (Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times)

The ‘save democracy’ programme launched by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday triggered an exchange of rhetoric between the saffron camp and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP leaders in some parts of north Bengal also alleged that their rallies were stopped by police on the ground of violation of social distancing norms.

“People’s verdict will have the last word. Have faith in us. The TMC government’s days are numbered. The countdown has begun,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said at the party’s main programme held near the statue of Gandhi on Mayo Road in central Kolkata.

Also read: Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis



Similar programmes were held in every district where senior state leaders took part. There was a clash between TMC and BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district when the ruling party workers allegedly damaged some vehicles in which the BJP workers were travelling.



In Kolkata, Ghosh also cautioned the police and alleged that the force was being controlled by the TMC.

“Be prepared for the day when we come to power. BJP workers are framed in false cases and put in jail. They are murdered and their bodies are hung from trees,” said Ghosh.

Reacting to his statements, TMC Lok Saba MP Saugata Roy said, “How many times have Dilip Ghosh, or any BJP leader for that matter, have been to jail? These are all baseless allegations. The TMC will remain in power. His dream will never be fulfilled.”

To mount pressure on the Centre, the TMC will organize agitation in every community block and municipal ward of the state on September 8 and 14.

“The states cannot be forced to borrow from the Reserve Bank of India to meet the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST). Also, the Centre is yet to release funds for relief and rehabilitation of people affected by cyclone Amphan. It has given only Rs 1,000 crore,” said TMC spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra.

“On September 20, we will hold another state-wide agitation against privatization of public sector units,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda arrested over drug allegations
Sep 04, 2020 22:17 IST
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
Sep 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Sep 04, 2020 20:40 IST

latest news

Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST
After NCB arrest, Showik and Samuel Miranda to be produced before court on Saturday
Sep 04, 2020 22:23 IST
Nodal officers to be appointed at village level to combat stubble burning
Sep 04, 2020 22:20 IST
By scrapping post-matric scholarship scheme, Modi govt deprived weaker sections: Jakhar
Sep 04, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.