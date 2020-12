A vehicle of BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy damaged after stone-pelting by alleged TMC activists, at Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Pargana on Thursday. TMC has alleged that BJP staged the attack. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in West Bengal has warned the Trinamool Congress of revenge after the convoy of his party’s national president JP Nadda was allegedly attacked on Thursday during his two-day tour.