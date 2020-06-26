Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee relaxes night curfew hours across state

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has already extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19, on Friday announced that night curfew hours have been relaxed in the state during the new period of lockdown.The new restrictions will apply from 10 pm to 5 am.

After four extended lockdowns, the Centre, at the beginning of this month, said lockdown will only be applicable in containment zones till June 30.