Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to address Oxford Union debate today

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address the Oxford Union debate on Wednesday afternoon. “She received the invitation in July this year and had accepted it. Banerjee will be highlighting some of the projects of the state government...,” said an official.

The Oxford Union was founded as a debating society in the early 19th century. Eminent personalities like the Dalai Lama, Stephen Hawking, Albert Einstein and Mother Teresa have addressed the debate.

The Union urged students to register online and submit their questions by December 1. Some of the selected questions were sent to Banerjee, which she would answer in her speech.

In 2010, when Banerjee was the railway minister, she received an invitation from Cambridge University to deliver a lecture. She had declined then.

