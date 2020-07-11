Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, asks Centre to reconsider UGC’s guidelines on exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to get the University Grants Commission’s latest guidelines reexamined. (PTI PHOTO.)

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to get the University Grants Commission’s latest guidelines reexamined.

The UGC on July 6 had issued a guideline making it mandatory for colleges and universities across the country to complete the final examination by the end of September 2020.

“I am now receiving hundreds of emails, from the students and the teaching community raising the concern of holding examinations, as per the revised guidelines issued by the UGC, compelling me to take up this matter with your good office,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

The UGC had earlier issued a guideline in April saying that its guidelines were advisories in nature.

“You will kindly appreciate that the students and teaching communities are the assets of our country and the world. We must take proper care of their physical and mental well-being. They should not feel upset,” she wrote.

The chief minister wrote the letter citing the ongoing crisis and the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too has called a meeting with all vice chancellor of state run universities on July 16. He said he would also talk with Banerjee.

He tweeted on July 8: “Student worries are reflected in inputs to me. After Virtual Conference with VCs on July 15, I will take initiative in engaging @MamataOfficial

@itspcofficial for redressal of concerns. If required would also engage #UGC and Union HRD Minister. Am committed to student welfare.”

Previously the state education ministry had written to the central government urging reconsideration of the decision.