Sections
Home / India News / Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, asks Centre to reconsider UGC’s guidelines on exams

Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, asks Centre to reconsider UGC’s guidelines on exams

The UGC on July 6 had issued a guideline making it mandatory for colleges and universities across the country to complete the final examination by the end of September 2020.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to get the University Grants Commission’s latest guidelines reexamined. (PTI PHOTO.)

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to get the University Grants Commission’s latest guidelines reexamined.

The UGC on July 6 had issued a guideline making it mandatory for colleges and universities across the country to complete the final examination by the end of September 2020.

“I am now receiving hundreds of emails, from the students and the teaching community raising the concern of holding examinations, as per the revised guidelines issued by the UGC, compelling me to take up this matter with your good office,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

The UGC had earlier issued a guideline in April saying that its guidelines were advisories in nature.



“You will kindly appreciate that the students and teaching communities are the assets of our country and the world. We must take proper care of their physical and mental well-being. They should not feel upset,” she wrote.

The chief minister wrote the letter citing the ongoing crisis and the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too has called a meeting with all vice chancellor of state run universities on July 16. He said he would also talk with Banerjee.

He tweeted on July 8: “Student worries are reflected in inputs to me. After Virtual Conference with VCs on July 15, I will take initiative in engaging @MamataOfficial

@itspcofficial for redressal of concerns. If required would also engage #UGC and Union HRD Minister. Am committed to student welfare.”

Previously the state education ministry had written to the central government urging reconsideration of the decision.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Population Day: Covid-19 restricts birth control access, impacts family planning campaign in Ludhiana
Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST
Sara Ali Khan’s new throwback post is cuteness overload. Check it out here
Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST
India will soon witness a myriad of possibilities emerging out of digital education: Patiala college principal
Jul 11, 2020 20:26 IST
88 new Covid-19 cases take Kerala’s tally to 7,438, hike in locally-infected patients worrying
Jul 11, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.