Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

A Congress legislator along with his supporters joined the Trinamool Congress here on Saturday. Baduria MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joined the ruling party in West Bengal at its headquarters in the presence of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee.

“I have realised that Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is the only hope in the fight against the BJP. So, I am joining the TMC to strengthen her hand,” Rahim said. Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said the induction of opposition Congress and CPI(M) MLAs into the TMC reflects the ruling party’s intention to “weaken secular forces” in the state.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly elections but 18 of its MLAs have switched over to the ruling TMC since then. However, barring former Sabang legislator Manas Bhunia, who later became a Rajya Sabha MP, none of the Congress turncoats have resigned from their MLA posts.

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Nov 07, 2020 17:41 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:57 IST
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Nov 07, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch
Nov 07, 2020 17:48 IST
Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian JP Losty’s new book
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.