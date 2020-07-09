Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bengal Covid-19 containment zones to be put under strict restrictions for 7 days

Bengal Covid-19 containment zones to be put under strict restrictions for 7 days

The restrictions in West Bengal’s containment zones come at a time when the states Covid-19 tally has reached 24,823 while 827 people have died of the disease.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Barricade set up at Khodaganj Road coronavirus containment zone in Beleghata, Kolklata, West Bengal on Wednesday (Samir Jana/HT Photo )

The containment zones in West Bengal will be put under strict restrictions for seven days from Thursday evening.

The list of containment zones released by the administration, for now, includes 25 zones in Kolkata, 56 in Howrah, and 95 in North 24 Parganas district.

The administration said further decisions on the increase in the number of containment zones will be taken depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here



Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state is planning to declare few places with Covid-19 patients as containment zone.



“Since in a few places we are getting #COVID19 patients, we are thinking of containment zones. The police need to be strict about the precautionary measure. If people do not wear masks, they will be sent home,” Banerjee said here in the Safe Drive Save Life campaign.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days, she added.

According to the State Health Department, the state on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 24,823, including 827 deaths. The number of active cases of infection stands at 7,705.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Captive Royal Bengal tiger dies at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Jul 09, 2020 10:32 IST
Priyanka to take part in gender equality summit, stars recall Jagdeep
Jul 09, 2020 10:31 IST
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results declared for science, commerce, vocational exams at megresults.nic.in
Jul 09, 2020 10:29 IST
Mask Paraottas take social media by storm. Seen these yet?
Jul 09, 2020 10:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.