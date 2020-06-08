Sections
Home / India News / Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30

Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30

The lockdown on the Covid-19 hotspots which were to end on June 15 have now been extended till end of the month.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times kolkata

A security guard thermal screening people at South City Mall as it opens to the public after lockdown relaxations in Kolkata on Monday. (Samir jana/HT PHOTO)

Even as shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship opened across the country on Monday under Unlock 1, the West Bengal government extended lockdown restrictions in containment zones till June 30. The restrictions on the Covid-19 hotspots were to end on June 15.

In an order issued on Monday afternoon by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, the government also offered certain relaxations. It said 25 people at a time can attend marriages, funerals and places of worship. The number is now fixed at 10.

“Norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, health hygiene protocol and wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per law,” the order said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



The night curfew will remain in force.



“It is reiterated that movement of individuals shall remain prohibited between 9 PM to 5 AM, except for essential activities. District administration and local authorities shall issue appropriate orders in this regard and ensure strict compliance,” the order said.

