Bengal farmers to block highways on Friday to protest farm bills

The farmers’ bills have sparked off protests in various parts of the country, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Farmers in West Bengal will block roads and highways on Friday in protest against the farmers’ bills passed by the Parliament while the Congress and Left parties have demanded a special session of the state assembly to pass a resolution against the proposed laws.

Several farmers’ organizations in different parts of the country have called for a Bharat Bandh call Friday in protest against the two bills.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmers’ arm of the CPI(M), has condemned the BJP government saying Parliamentary procedures, federal principles and rights of the states and farmers have been violated since the bills were passed without any debate or consultation.

AIKS will organize mass resistance on September 25 in Bengal by blocking roads and highways at several locations

Ashok Dhawale, the AIKS president has said in a statement that the bills were passed to please big corporate houses.

Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the trade union arm of the CPI (M) said, the organization will join the struggle of the peasants and agricultural workers. Industrial workers and unions of all affiliations will join the movement.

Congress’s Abdul Mannan, leader of the opposition in the state assembly and CPI(M)’s Sujan Chakraborty, leader of the Left parties in the assembly, wrote a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, asking her to convene a special session of the House and pass a resolution against the bills.

“Let the government place the resolution. We will support it. The Trinamool Congress is holding agitation on this issue with other parties inside the outside the Parliament. We hope it will take a serious stand against the BJP in West Bengal as well on this,” said Mannan.