Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday during a three-day trip to Delhi. Dhankhar was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The news of Dhankhar’s visit to the capital led to speculations in political circles that he might submit a report on the law and order situation to Shah. Raj Bhawan officials said they had no information on this.

During their last meeting on July 20, Dhankhar told the Union home minister that the law and order situation in Bengal was “worrisome” and added that the state was on the “edge of a cliff”. He also talked of healthcare management, nepotism in cyclone relief distribution and general governance.

The governor has been raising these issues on social media platforms and in his interactions with ministers and bureaucrats. The acrimonious relationship between Raj Bhawan and the government has touched a new low in recent weeks because of this.

“Worrisome and dangerously deteriorating law and order situation, targeting political opponents and the highly partisan role of the police was also discussed. The role of police leaves much to be desired and that it was high time exemplary action was taken against senior police officials who act in disregard of the conduct rules,” the Governor House said in a statement in July after Dhankhar met Shah.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who have met Dhankhar several times recently with complaints against the state, did not comment on his Delhi trip.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “All governors have to report to the Union home minister at regular intervals. Dhankhar is doing the same as he has to justify his job. This has no political significance.”

Interestingly, the governor will spend the entire month of November at the picturesque Governor House in Darjeeling.

“Many governors have done this in the past. He wants to enjoy the weather in the hills, which is very pleasant right now,” said Roy.

Appointed governor in July last year, Dhankhar’s relationship with the TMC government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been marked by acrimony through a chain of events since September 2019.