Bengal govt starts ‘Covid-19 Warrior Club’ comprising recovered patients in bid to contain pandemic

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:29 IST

By Joydeep Thakur,

Kolkata: West Bengal has formed a unique “Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Warrior Club”, which comprises patients who have recovered from the viral infection, and will be deployed in various dedicated hospitals treating those suffering from Sars-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and help the state government in its bid to contain the pandemic.

“The unique initiative, perhaps, the first in the country, is on display at Berhampore in Murshidabad district, where out of the 170 recovered Covid-19 patients, 60 have agreed to join the club. Ten each will serve in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Murshidabad and Malda districts and the rest 40 in various healthcare facilities in Kolkata,” said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

Similar clubs will be formed in all the 22 districts across the state. The Bengal government will pay them an honorarium and also provide for their accommodation.

Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the viral infection in Bengal and the state authorities are trying to enlist their help.



“They have fought against Covid-19 and have seen the viral disease from close quarters. We will need their help to treat other patients, who are undergoing treatment. They can give mental support to the patients and do other work in Covid-19 hospitals,” Banerjee added.

The state government has also written to the Centre and the Union Ministry of Railways to ensure that trains from the five states, which have reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases, are barred from entering Bengal.

