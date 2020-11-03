Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali

Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Kali Puja in West Bengal. (Reuters)

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for Covid-19 patients.

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

No procession will be allowed during the immersion of the Kali idols, he said after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

Bandyopadhyay said that Kali puja pandals should be open, following Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Puja committees should ensure that visitors wear masks, maintain physical distancing and hygiene,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:02 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Metro-3 car shed: Centre lost ownership claim of Kanjurmarg plot before various revenue tribunals
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.