Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for Covid-19 patients.

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

No procession will be allowed during the immersion of the Kali idols, he said after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

Bandyopadhyay said that Kali puja pandals should be open, following Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Puja committees should ensure that visitors wear masks, maintain physical distancing and hygiene,” he said.