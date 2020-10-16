Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...

Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...

State education minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joined the attack against governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Videograb)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday afternoon tweeted a 2019 West Bengal government order, but a Twitter user has alleged that the governor was sent the message by some ‘RSS Sudhir’ as seen in the tweet that the user claims is now deleted. By evening, the trolling on social media had picked up.

Samik Ray Choudhury, the Twitter user, replied to Dhankhar by attaching the same image with that name.

On the governor’s Twitter timeline, the exact tweet is there, minus the mention of the alleged name, which Choudhary claims has been cropped and reposted.

Samik Ray Choudhury tweeted, “This is the original tweet u made about 10 mins back... U pasted the msg forwarded to u by some RSS Sudhir... Now u cropped the msg and reposting... Who is RSS Sudhir??? How is he related to u??? How come his number is there in ur mobile???”



In his tweet, the governor, posting the government order, lamented the law and order situation in the state.

“Internal Security environment @MamataOfficial alarming with ‘al-Qaeda’ finding WB safe haven and free run for illegal bomb making. All this even after appointing retd IPS Surajit Kar Purkayastha as State Security Advisor and Rina Mitra, as Principal Advisor, Internal Security,” tweeted Dhankhar.

“Why not be transparent with performance of these super bosses @WBPolice and enforce accountability @MamataOfficial. Why delay sharing with Governor their duties and performance ! Why all this with law & order getting beyond cliff hanging !” he said in the second tweet.

 

State education minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joined the attack against the governor, writing tweets against Dhankhar and attached the image Samik Ray Choudhury had shared. Their tweets were shared on the official twitter handle of the Trinamool.

Partha Chatterjee tweeted, “As a governor of any Indian state, one is expected to be a detached figure, not intimately connected with the local politics of the state. And then we have @jdhankhar1 ji, who, under @BJP4India’s thumb, directly takes orders from the RSS!”

 

HT waited till 11 pm. Dhankhar neither removed his tweet nor did he reply to the trolls.

HT saw the image Samik Ray Choudhury shared but could not verify its authenticity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Oct 16, 2020 00:56 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST

latest news

80-year-old woman run over by MSRTC bus in Thane, suffers leg injury
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Unlock 5.0: Govt schools in Ludhiana remain closed amid confusion
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Low-key Durga Puja celebrations this year; sale of idols dips in Thane
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
Covid-19 drive: Navi Mumbai exceeds target to survey families; tops state chart
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.