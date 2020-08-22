Sections
Home / India News / Bengal police bust gang that stole more than 100 LPG cylinders from Farakka godown

Bengal police bust gang that stole more than 100 LPG cylinders from Farakka godown

A senior officer said that all the cylinders were stolen from an Indane godown at Farakka on August 17.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:57 IST

By Sreyasi Pal, Hindustan Times Berhampore

Based on information, police arrested six people, including two persons who had purchased the stolen cylinders from Murshidabad and Malda. (HT PHOTO.)

The West Bengal police busted a gang which had allegedly stolen more than 100 LPG cylinders from a godown in Murshidabad. Six people have been arrested from two districts.

“Out of the 132 LPG cylinders that were stolen from an Indane godown we have recovered around 123 cylinders. Besides this 340 oven regulators and one electronic weighing machine were also recovered,” said Y Raghuvamshi, Superintendent of Police of Jangipur.

When police reached the spot they found a blade which the accused had used to break the godown locks. Preliminary inquiry with some local shops revealed that one Shyamal Mondol had purchased the blade on August 15.



Mondol was picked up and during interrogation he coughed up the names of other people who were part of the gang. Based on the information, police arrested six people, including two persons who purchased the stolen cylinders, from Murshidabad and Malda.

“Further investigation is on to find out whether any other person was involved,” said an officer.

