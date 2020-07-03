Bengal police constable shoots himself at Writers’ Buildings in Kolkata

Kolkata police said they were investigating the case of the constable’s death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Kolkata Police constable shot himself with his service rifle at the iconic Writers’ Buildings on Friday afternoon. He was declared dead by doctors when rushed to the hospital, police said.

The constable Biswajit Karak, 34, was posted at gate number 6 on the ground floor of the Writers’ Buildings, which till 2013 used to house the state secretariat. He shot himself around 3:30 pm, said the police.

Police said he was suffering from depression and was on medication.

“Prima facie it appears that Karak shot himself with his service rifle. Investigation is on,” said Sudheer Kumar, deputy commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police.

Karak was a constable with the fifth battalion of Kolkata Police. Even though he hailed from West Midnapore district, he used to stay at Lake Town with his wife and son.

In 2013 the state secretariat moved to Nabanna building in Howrah and the Writers’ Buildings was being renovated. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s office is at Nabanna.