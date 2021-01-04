Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bengal politics made bipolar by TMC, BJP; issues ignored: Sitaram Yechury

Bengal politics made bipolar by TMC, BJP; issues ignored: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxists) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the BJP and the TMC have created a bipolar atmosphere ahead of the assembly election because it suits them.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has ruled out any alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly election. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The main objective of the Left-Congress alliance is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power in the upcoming West Bengal assembly election but it won’t ally with the ruling Trinamool Congress because of strong anti-incumbency factor, Communist Party of India (Marxists) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Monday

Yechury was in Kolkata to attend the first physical meeting of the CPI (M)’s West Bengal state committee since March 2019.

After the two-day meeting ended on Monday afternoon, Yechury said some preliminary discussion on seat sharing for the upcoming assembly election has taken place with the Congress. The Left Front allies have also met.

“A bipolarity has been created in Bengal (politics) by the BJP and TMC. This bipolarity suits both the parties. And it is also ably aided and abetted by the media,” said Yechury.



He drew a comparison between discontent against policies of the Centre and the anti-incumbency factor in Bengal.

“The basic issues involving people’s livelihood have been raised at the ongoing farmers’ rally in Delhi in the midst of the most severe cold wave. Nothing has affected the resolution of the agitators. This is remarkable,” said the veteran Left leader.

“The discontent building up against the Centre’s policies is there in Bengal as well. For example, farmers in Bengal are getting Rs 1,250 (per quintal) for selling paddy while the minimum purchase price in India is Rs 1,880,” he added.

“We will rupture the bipolarity by taking up the issues of people’s livelihood and focus on job, health and education. We have appealed to all parties, including the Congress, to join the demonstrations. The anti-incumbency against the TMC government is so deep and large that it will favour the BJP. Our primary objective is to not let the BJP benefit from the anti-incumbency,” Yechury said.

Asked about CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya’s statement last month that in Bengal the focus should be more on defeating the BJP and not the TMC, Yechury said, “Politics does not run on assumptions. We work on reality. There is public anger against the TMC. If anyone takes a soft stance the entire advantage will go to the BJP.”

Asked about the role Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) may play in the coming polls, Yechury said, “It is not clear what mission the AIMIM has. We want to know where it stands when it comes to defeating the BJP. If its activities help the BJP then who is the ultimate beneficiary?”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Mexican president offers asylum to Julian Assange
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
2nd Test: South Africa close in but Sri Lanka still fighting
by Associated Press
CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
115 people, over 17000 livestock killed in cyclones in 2020: IMD
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.