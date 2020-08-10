Sections
Bengal's Covid-19 toll surges past 2,000, total cases over 95,500

Bengal’s Covid-19 toll surges past 2,000, total cases over 95,500

As many as 1,996 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, West Bengal’s health department bulletin said.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers seen using Rapid Antigen Test Kit to check for Covid- 19 infection at Ahindra Mancha, KMC Ward No. 82, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo )

West Bengal reported 54 more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,059, the state’s health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,939 fresh infections increased the caseload to 95,554, it said.

The metropolis accounted for the highest number of 21 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (15). Of the 54 fatalities, 53 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the department said.

Kolkata also topped the list of fresh cases (615), while North 24 Parganas reported 588 infections.



Since Saturday, 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 26,375 active coronavirus cases.

At least 26,242 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

