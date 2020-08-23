Bengal’s TMC govt under-reporting Covid-19 deaths, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the Bengal government is under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in the state. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is systematically under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleged on Sunday.

“I am not making an allegation. I take responsibility for what I am saying. The number of Covid-19 deaths is being under-reported in a planned way with active support of the state government. I said this earlier also,” said Chowdhury who represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

He also alleged that people of the state are not getting proper treatment because of lack of health infrastructure and health workers are being sent to remote areas without PPE kits.

“I urge the state government not to cheat the common people. The government is making tall statements and declaring lockdowns but whatever claims and statements the government is making need to be crosschecked and verified,” Chowdhury said.

The TMC condemned Chowdhury’s allegation.

TMC Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “He is making baseless allegations only to malign the state government. The reports being given by the state government goes to the Centre and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). There is no way the state government can send wrong figures, be it the number of cases or deaths.”