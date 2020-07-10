Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bengal sees highest one-day jump of 1,088 Covid-19 cases, toll at 854

Bengal sees highest one-day jump of 1,088 Covid-19 cases, toll at 854

Kolkata accounted for 13 of the new fatalities, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, three in Howrah, two each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling and one in Dakshin Dinajpur district, according to West Bengal’s health department.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo )

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 1,088 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 25,911 while a record 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 854, the state health department said.

Out of the new deaths, 24 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the department said in a bulletin.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Kolkata accounted for 13 of the new fatalities, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, three in Howrah, two each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling and one in Dakshin Dinajpur district, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 535 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after recovering from the infection, it said, adding that a total of 16,826 were cured of the disease so far.



The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 8,231.

The bulletin said in the last 24 hours, 322 people tested positive for the disease in Kolkata, 264 in North 24 Parganas, 167 in Howrah, 88 in South 24 Parganas and 53 in Hooghly. The remaining 194 cases were reported from 13 other districts.

Since Wednesday, 10,805 samples have been tested in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China cities declare flood ‘red alerts’ as extreme weather threats surge
Jul 10, 2020 12:43 IST
China’s Zhifei starts Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine
Jul 10, 2020 12:43 IST
Maharashtra’s prisons witness surge in Covid-19 cases
Jul 10, 2020 12:41 IST
Shahid will need 2 weeks’ practice before Jersey’s shoot begins: Director
Jul 10, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.