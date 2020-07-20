Bengal to impose complete lockdown for two days a week beginning July 23

There will be complete lockdown across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week. Next week, the first lockdown will be clamped on Wednesday. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)

West Bengal will go in for complete lockdown twice a week beginning July 23 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay announced on Monday afternoon.

“There will be complete lockdown across the state on Thursday and Saturday this week. Next week, the first lockdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29) and the second date will be announced on Monday,” he said.

“In addition to this, the number of beds in hospitals, availability of oxygen, number of safe homes etc is also being increased. We are starting an integrated helpline number from the health department. A dedicated helpline number (033-40902929) for ambulance service in Kolkata is also being opened,” Bandopadhyay said.

West Bengal on Sunday registered 2,278 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths, marking the highest single-day spike on both counts.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Till now 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died, said the state government’s daily health bulletin.

On Saturday, the Bengal government said in a statement that only 13% of the total number of active Covid-19 patients in West Bengal need to be hospitalized.

“In 88% cases, the patients are turning out to be asymptomatic. They can stay in home quarantine unless their condition deteriorates,” the home secretary said on Monday.

The home secretary also said that it is suspected that there has been some community spread of the coronavirus. “From what scientists and experts have observed it is suspected that there might have been community transmission in a few places,” said the home secretary.

All banks will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in West Bengal, a senior official of the state government said on Monday.

“Banks will henceforth remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. They will work for five days. Customer services would be provided from 10 am to 2 pm,” the senior government official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Last week, Banerjee had said that she had received requests from banks in this regard.