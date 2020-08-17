Sections
Home / India News / Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee

She also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Bengal government will observe September 1 as Police Day in recognition of the work done by the state’s police force during the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. (HT PHOTO.)

The West Bengal government will observe September 1 as Police Day in recognition of the work done by the men in uniform, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

“They are doing exemplary work. They are risking their lives while tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and handling law and order problems at the same time. Many policemen have been infected by the virus. But they have not budged. We want to honour them,” Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

She also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force.

“Our policemen work selflessly and yet they are often maligned for no reason and even attacked by mobs. Look at policemen in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Our policemen are far superior,” Banerjee said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How the Supreme Court let down poor workers during the pandemic
Aug 17, 2020 18:06 IST
Uri and Mission Mangal made me a household name: Kirti Kulhari
Aug 17, 2020 18:05 IST
World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open
Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST
ED files case against Chinese national for money laundering via shell companies
Aug 17, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.