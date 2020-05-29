Bengal to open religious places, Goa backs malls

West Bengal announced the conditional reopening of places of worship and Goa favoured limited operations of malls, restaurants and gymnasiums on Friday, joining a growing chorus for more relaxations after the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on May 31.

The developments came on the day home minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, less than 24 hours after Shah held t discussions on the phone with chief ministers on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Shah briefed Modi about the suggestions and the feedback he received from chief ministers on the road ahead, news agency PTI quoted a government official as saying. The first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government also featured in the talks between the two leaders, an official told HT on condition of anonymity.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a slew of measures, including allowing government and private offices to work with their full staff from June 8. At present, offices in the state can function with 50% of staff strength.

“From June 1, religious sites and places can open in West Bengal. But there will be no major congregation or celebration of any festival. Only 10 persons can gather at a religious place at any given time,” she said at the state secretariat. “Jute and tea industries will also be allowed to operate with 100% workforce from June 1,” she added.

In Panaji, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant backed extending the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 till June 15, but sought several relaxations such as reopening of malls, restaurants and gyms. He said these businesses can open with 50% of their staff capacity while strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Sawant said the state government is waiting for fresh lockdown guidelines from the Union home ministry, which is expected to release them by Sunday when the fourth phase ends.

The nationwide lockdown — the first phase was imposed on March 25 for 21 days — has been extended thrice. The second and the third phases of the curbs — beginning April 15 and May 4 — lasted 19 days and 14 days, respectively.

According to the federal guidelines applicable to the period between May 18 and May 31, malls, gymnasiums and dine-in restaurants are to be shut across the country. Metro train services, international passenger flights, schools and colleges, hospitality services, cinema halls, and religious and political gatherings, too, are prohibited. Though states can frame their own guidelines, they have been advised not to dilute the rules framed by the Centre.

A Karnataka government official said the stated had opened most sectors and life is back to normal except in containment zones, which can be broadly defined as the epicentre of an infection with strict perimeter controls.

“Only some decisions such as running the metro and opening of malls, shopping complexes and movie theatres...are still restricted. We will await the Centre’s directive when the current lockdown ends on 31 May and take appropriate decisions based on that,” said the official who did not want to be named.

In telephone conversations with home minister Shah — which took place just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown — several chief ministers wanted the lockdown to continue in some form but at the same time favoured opening up of economic activities and gradual return of the normal life, PTI reported. Shah sought to know the areas of concern of the states and the sectors they want open from June 1, according to the report.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to Shah that more relaxations be given if the Centre decides to extend the lockdown. Jagan Reddy explained what steps his government was taking to contain Covid-19 in the state, an official in the chief minister’s office said.

(With inputs from state bureaus and agencies)