Bengal woman, days away from turning 100, recovers from Covid-19

Bhabatarini Samanta, at 99 years and 11 months, was admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital in Fuleswar area on November 24 with fever and breathing trouble.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Howrah

As a farewell gesture to the elderly woman, doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital sang songs, gave her flowers and sweets before she boarded an ambulance to depart for home on Saturday. (File Photo(Representative Image))

A month shy of 100, Bhabatarini Samanta had to battle the deadliest of foes in the path of her becoming a centenarian - the coronavirus. And, she mananged to get the better of it, stunning doctors and family members alike.

Subhasis Mitra, director of the hospital, said she had numerous complications, and a medical team had to be set up to assess her health condition.

“With time and care, she started recovering. We are delighted that we could make her free from COVID-19 and send her home in time for the 100th birthday, which is just a few days away,” he said.

As a farewell gesture to the elderly woman, doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital sang songs, gave her flowers and sweets before she boarded an ambulance to depart for home on Saturday.

Mitra also said that so far, around 4,000 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and of them, 3,700 recovered.

