Bengal: Woman, her two kids die as truck flips on its side, falls on their hut

Scores of irate villagers clashed with the police personnel, who had reached the accident spot to retrieve the victims’ bodies and send them for post-mortem examination

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Kolkata

A mother and her two minor children were killed on Thursday evening, when a truck turned on its side and fell on their hut at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district, which is located around 100 kilometres (km) north of Kolkata, West Bengal.

Scores of irate villagers clashed with the police personnel, who had reached the accident spot to retrieve the victims’ bodies and send them for post-mortem examination.

They blocked the village road, where the accident had occurred, and also damaged a police vehicle.

The driver of the truck managed to flee the accident spot.



The victims have been identified as Sandhya Barui (28) and her two minor children -- a girl (14) and a boy (12)

“The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Thursday, when a sand-laden truck turned on its side while trying to negotiate a turn on a narrow village road. The vehicle fell on a roadside hut, where the woman and her two children were staying. They got buried under the debris . Later, villagers removed the debris and retrieved the bodies,” said a police officer.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the police several times in the past not to allow heavy vehicles to operate on village roads.

But, heavy vehicles frequently take village roads to avoid congestion on highways by allegedly bribing local district authorities.

