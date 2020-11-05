Sections
Home / India News / Bengaluru drug case: Major drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house in Kerala as ED raid continues for over 24 hours

Bengaluru drug case: Major drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house in Kerala as ED raid continues for over 24 hours

State children’s commission chairman reached Kodiyeri’s residence on Thursday morning, but was denied permission to meet Kodiyeri’s wife and children.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:21 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Security personnel stand guard outside the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Wednesday. (PTI)

On Thursday morning, relatives of actor Bineesh Kodiyeri - son of the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan - staged a dharna in front of his Thiruvananthapuram residence claiming that his wife and kids have been detained by ED officials. ED sources, however, said they refused to sign the list documents and materials seized from the house.

State children’s commission chairman reached his residence on Thursday morning but was denied permission to meet Kodiyeri’s wife and children.

A joint team of ED and Income Tax searched the house of Kodiyeri and business establishments of his friends and partners simultaneously probing the money laundering case related to Bengaluru drug haul.

Arrested on October 29, Kodiyeri is under the ED custody in Bengaluru. He landed in trouble after the Bengaluru drug racket accused Anoop Mohammad gave a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), saying that Kodiyeri had helped him a lot in his “business venture”.

