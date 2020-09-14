Sections
Home / India News / Bengaluru drug probe: Actor Ragini Dwivedi’s custody extended

Bengaluru drug probe: Actor Ragini Dwivedi’s custody extended

Authorities indicated that Ragini Dwivedi had been placed in the barrack next to another high profile prisoner Sashikala Natarajan a close aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa who is serving a four-year prison sentence.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:44 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi had been arrested on September 4 on charges of drug procurement, consumption and peddling. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with other accused on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)

In the Bengaluru drug racket case in which leading actors and other personalities are accused of being involved, a court in the city has extended their judicial custody. In the 1st ACMM court, actor Ragini Dwivedi who had been arrested on September 4 on charges of drug procurement, consumption, and peddling was remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with other accused, Prashant Ranka, Loum Pepper, Rahul Tonse, and Niyaz Ahmed. All of them have been lodged at the Central Prison in Parpanna Agrahara.

Authorities indicated that Ragini Dwivedi had been placed in the barrack next to another high profile prisoner Sashikala Natarajan a close aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa who is serving a four-year prison sentence.

The same court also granted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) request for police custody of Sanjjanaa Galrani, Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar for three more days till September 16. CCB police said that further questioning needs to be done for the three accused. Vaibhav Jain another accused is already in police custody.

In an unrelated development, but as a part of a broader crackdown on drug peddlers, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that two inter-state drug peddlers had been arrested in JP Nagar locality of the city and 50 kilograms of ganja had been seized from them. Cases under relevant sections of NDPS and CrPC have been filed against the alleged drug peddlers.



