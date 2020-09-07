Bengaluru drug probe: Court extends actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody till Friday

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested in a drug case by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch and is one of the 12 people named in an FIR filed at the Cottonpet police station. (PTI PHOTO.)

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi’s bail application was rejected by the first ACMM court judge who extended her police custody by five days. Ragini has been arrested in a drug case by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch and is one of the 12 people named in an FIR filed at the Cottonpet police station in this regard.

She along with other accused have been charged under various sections of IPC including 120b (criminal conspiracy) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 under sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and section 29.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police Crime told the media, “She was produced before the court via video conference. We had sought 10 days of her custody but they have provided her custody to us till Friday.” The public prosecutor told the judge that Ragini had been uncooperative during interrogation citing health reasons and therefore sought 10 days additional custody.

In a surprise move though, Ragini through her family has changed her advocate. Senior lawyer Sudarshan who was representing Ragini confirmed that her family through her father had given a written note asking him to retire from the case.

The political battle between Congress and BJP continued on the issue of Ragini having campaigned for some of the candidates of the ruling party during elections. Even as Congress spokesperson M Lakshman said that Ragini was a brand ambassador of the BJP, horticulture minister K C Narayana Gowda for whom she had campaigned distanced himself from her. “Neither I nor the party invited her. Some well-wishers of mine invited her and she came and campaigned. The party has nothing to do with her.”

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to the media too reiterated that there was “ no question of protecting anybody”. “Our goal is to put an end to the (drugs) business which is having a bad impact on students and youth. We are doing whatever is necessary (to fight the drug menace).”