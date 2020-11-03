Sections
Home / India News / Bengaluru police arrest 10 drug peddlers, seize narcotics worth Rs 90 lakh

Bengaluru police arrest 10 drug peddlers, seize narcotics worth Rs 90 lakh

Police said the drug peddlers sourced the narcotics from the dark net and sold them to college students and techies in Bengaluru.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The 10 men were arrested from different parts of Bengaluru. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

The Bengaluru police have arrested 10 people including a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth Rs 90 lakhs from them.

The drug peddlers allegedly were procuring the narcotic from the dark net.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Monday that the accused used Tor Browser - which sends data encrypted - to browse the dark web and brought drugs online using bitcoins. The drugs were being shipped to the country through India Post as gift and festive packets to avoid suspicion.

The police claimed that the drugs were later sold in the city primarily to college students and technology industry professionals. The seized narcotics include 660 LSD papers, 386 MDMA, 180 tablets of ecstasy, 12 grams of crystal MDMA and 10 grams of cocaine.



Bengaluru police said that they conducted raids across the city including Indiranagar, HAL, HSR Layout and various other places after a tip off from the Customs department.

The arrested include Zaman Anjameen, Mohammed Ali, Amal Baiju, Phoenix D Souza, Sarthak, Nitin, Karthik Gowda, S Sahzi, Venkat Varun and a Nigerian national Sanni O.

Cases have been registered against them in eight different police stations across the city under whose jurisdiction they were arrested. All of them have been charged under various sections of NDPS act.

