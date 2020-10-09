Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bengaluru’s Narayana Hospitals employs artificial intelligence to fight Covid-19

Bengaluru’s Narayana Hospitals employs artificial intelligence to fight Covid-19

Provision of patients’ vitals in real-time on doctors’ mobile phones, robots that transport blood samples, virtual assessments of cardiac risk and telemedicine are at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight at the Bengaluru hospitals now

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:03 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The hospitals use technology platforms called Atma and Neha. Atma facilitates payment for consultation, acts as a discharge counter and the pharmacy. Doctors employ Neha to remotely access data such as a patient’s temperature, blood pressure, cardiac arrest risk assessment and to advise patients. (Representational Photoj/HT)

Marking a paradigm shift from in-person assessment to online and remote tracking, Narayana Hospitals, a chain of multi-speciality hospitals, heart centres, and primary care facilities headquartered in Bengaluru, has broken away from the traditional doctor consultations to leverage artificial intelligence to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Provision of patients’ vitals in real-time on doctors’ mobile phones, robots that transport blood samples, virtual assessments of cardiac risk and telemedicine are at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight at the Bengaluru hospitals now.

The hospitals use technology platforms called Atma and Neha. Atma facilitates payment for consultation, acts as a discharge counter and the pharmacy. Doctors employ Neha to remotely access data such as a patient’s temperature, blood pressure, cardiac arrest risk assessment and to advise patients.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.9 million mark; active cases further fall below 900,000



The overhaul was discussed as part of a session at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY)’s conclave RAISE (Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment).



MEITY additional secretary Rajendra Kumar moderated the session, which was attended by researchers and participants from across the medical ecosystem. “Analytics can provide relevant information to manage diseases; it can make our access to affordable care easier and promote technology for the poor and the common man. Artificial intelligence for diagnostic solutions, personalised predictions and drug discovery, and repositioning is the future. It can help us tackle Covid-19 and other future pandemics,” Kumar said.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman and executive director of Narayana Hospitals, said that Covid-19 has fast-tracked the legalisation of telemedicine.

“At present, we are treating 400 Covid-19 patients, 100 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit,” Shetty said. “Our attempt has been that the least number of doctors and support staff comes to the hospitals.”

He added that over 17 years, the hospital has treated 53,000 patients with technology. “We asked for telemedicine to be legalised but it didn’t happen. One week of Covid-19 and telemedicine is now a reality,” he added.

Shetty said the hospitals leveraged artificial intelligence to develop tools, such as devices attached to patients, that transmit real-time data to doctors’ phones. “We were able to segregate 20% of the patients who were at a higher risk of cardiac arrest, due to comorbidities or other reasons, so that we could provide the vulnerable extra care,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Oct 09, 2020 12:51 IST
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Oct 09, 2020 12:50 IST
Steady trajectory, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
Oct 09, 2020 12:37 IST

latest news

Kondagaon gangrape: SHO suspended for not taking action
Oct 09, 2020 12:56 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3
Oct 09, 2020 12:49 IST
Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar decides to ‘live life queen size’
Oct 09, 2020 12:55 IST
Ginny Weds Sunny review: New Netflix film is like an overlong TikTok video
Oct 09, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.