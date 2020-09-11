Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / South Western Railway increases platform ticket price in Bengaluru by 400 per cent

South Western Railway increases platform ticket price in Bengaluru by 400 per cent

Instead of Rs 10, a platform ticket in Bengaluru will now cost you Rs 50. The move is temporary, aimed at controlling the crowds at stations, the South Western Railway has said.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Platform tickets have become dearer in Bengaluru so that people accompanying passengers don’t unnecessarily crowd station areas. (Representative image: PTI)

The South Western Railway has increased the price of the platform tickets by 400 per cent, taking the present price of Rs 10 to Rs 50 in what is being called as a temporary measure to stop crowding in the station area.

The new ticket prices are applicable to Kranitveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations.

Platform tickets are issued for those who are not travelling but are with the passengers. During the initial phases, railways stopped the sale of platform ticket altogether. But now with the gradual acceleration in the railway services, platform tickets are allowed for people accompanying disabled passengers, students to the stations. The price has been hiked to keep unnecessary crowding at abeyance, the South western railway said.

From September 12, seven pairs of new trains will start from Bengaluru division, in addition to the special trains already running.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 16:38 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Sep 11, 2020 14:30 IST

latest news

State failed in defending Maratha quota in Supreme Court: Fadnavis
Sep 11, 2020 16:51 IST
A very rare bunch of musicians play saxophone in Gujarat and we found one of the finest saxophonists there!
Sep 11, 2020 16:50 IST
Bottas fastest in 1st practice for Tuscan GP
Sep 11, 2020 16:51 IST
Trump, Biden to commemorate September 11 attacks in Pennsylvania, New York
Sep 11, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.