South Western Railway increases platform ticket price in Bengaluru by 400 per cent

Platform tickets have become dearer in Bengaluru so that people accompanying passengers don’t unnecessarily crowd station areas. (Representative image: PTI)

The South Western Railway has increased the price of the platform tickets by 400 per cent, taking the present price of Rs 10 to Rs 50 in what is being called as a temporary measure to stop crowding in the station area.

The new ticket prices are applicable to Kranitveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations.

Platform tickets are issued for those who are not travelling but are with the passengers. During the initial phases, railways stopped the sale of platform ticket altogether. But now with the gradual acceleration in the railway services, platform tickets are allowed for people accompanying disabled passengers, students to the stations. The price has been hiked to keep unnecessary crowding at abeyance, the South western railway said.

From September 12, seven pairs of new trains will start from Bengaluru division, in addition to the special trains already running.