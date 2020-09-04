Sections
Home / India News / Bengaluru violence: Committee submits report to CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru violence: Committee submits report to CM BS Yediyurappa

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

The police have arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence. (PTI)

The Committee, headed by retired Chief Secretary Madan Gopal, submitted a report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday in connection with Bengaluru violence last month.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The police have arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged “derogatory” social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who were arrested in the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Sep 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Sep 04, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties
Sep 04, 2020 16:18 IST
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020
Sep 04, 2020 16:16 IST
After argument over leave, UP constable fires at senior with service gun
Sep 04, 2020 16:15 IST
Sameera says hero called her ‘unapproachable’, never worked with her again
Sep 04, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.